Kluber to follow Yankees' Cole, Taillon to skip 1st turn

Germán missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and all nine of New York's postseason games, then on Jan. 2, 2020, was suspended for 63 games. He missed the entire pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Germán pitched nine scoreless innings over five appearances during spring training, allowing five hits, striking out 13 and walking one.

"The lack of rust has been probably the most I guess pleasantly surprising thing to me," Boone said.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery is to start against Baltimore on April 5, followed the next day by Cole.

Taillon is to make his Yankees debut against the Orioles on April 7. The 29-year-old right-hander was acquired by the New York Yankees from Pittsburgh on Jan. 24 for four prospects.

"I'm excited. Packing up my Airbnb down here in Florida. Packing up my locker. Shipping stuff up to New York. It's real. The season's upon us. There's a buzz upon around here," Taillion said. "There's a lot of people that stood by my side and helped me with the rehab and stuff. So excited for myself, but I'm also excited just to put all that work onto the field and hopefully make people proud that invested a lot of time and energy in me,"