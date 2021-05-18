Knee still hurting, Koepka can walk but not run at PGA

Since then, injuries have taken big chunks out of his schedule and robbed him of opportunities to be competitive even when he has played.

"I mean, I can play. You're never 100%, that's the thing. For two straight years it's been left knee, right knee, herniated a disk in my neck," he said. "I can deal with the pain. That's not an issue. It's just a matter of being able to hit the shots that I want to hit and do things I want to do, and I'm starting to be able to do that. Even though I'm not 100%, I can still hit the shots."

Koepka gave himself a chance at a third consecutive PGA Championship last year at Harding Park before fading with a final-round 74. He skipped the FedEx Cup playoffs but managed a tie for seventh at the Masters.

Since then he has five missed cuts in eight starts. He also has a victory and a tie for second, although those came before the surgery.

His doctors tell him he won't be fully healthy for six more months, although Koepka believes he can improve upon that timeline. For now, the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island at least presents a more manageable challenge than hilly Augusta National.