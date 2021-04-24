Knicks extend winning streak to 9, beat Raptors 120-103

Pascal Siakam had 26 points for the Raptors but Kyle Lowry was 1 for 10, missing all eight 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Chris Boucher missed first game after spraining the MCL in his left knee on Wednesday, an injury that will keep him out at least a week. He had been the only Raptors player to appear in all 59 games. ... Rodney Hood (right hip) missed his second straight game. He warmed up before the game before it was determined he wouldn't play.

Knicks: Bullock scored 16 points.

DANGEROUS DINOSAURS?

With Stephen Curry rolling for Golden State and Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal carrying Washington to seven straight wins, there's a couple teams that look dangerous if they hold onto places in the play-in tournaments.

Then there's the Raptors, who don't have that kind of individual talent. But they finally got the core of their team — VanVleet, Siakam, Anunoby and Lowry — back together Wednesday against Brooklyn for the first time since March 29, giving Nurse the belief the 2019 NBA champions might be capable of making noise from the bottom if they keep improving.