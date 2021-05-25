Knicks' Julius Randle wins NBA's Most Improved Player award

NEW YORK — Julius Randle is in his seventh season, later than the usual Most Improved Player winner.

He is aware of the notion that by then, players have already shown what they are in the NBA and they're not going to get any better.

He also knows he's not that type of player.

"For me, it's always about continuing to improve," Randle said.

He did that across the board this season and was rewarded Tuesday with a runaway in the voting for the award after leading the New York Knicks to the playoffs.

Randle received 98 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. His son, Kyden, delivered the award to Randle while his team was on the practice floor after he became the first Knicks player to win the Most Improved Player award.

He wants to be the second, too. Randle said his goal is to win the award again next season.

He doesn't know if he could actually get it again, but he plans to make another improvement regardless of the recognition.

"For me it's about constantly looking at when the season's over at the end of the year, did I get better?" Randle said.