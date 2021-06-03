Knicks make surprise playoff return, need work to stay there

But the series against the Hawks showed how far they are from being much more than that. Atlanta forced Randle into tough shots or passes that too often resulted in turnovers or misses by his teammates.

The Knicks lack the creators and shot makers the Hawks have assembled, but don't even have to look at Atlanta to see the limits of the roster. Not when Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are playing on one team in their same city.

But that team in Brooklyn is supposed to be a powerhouse. The Knicks weren't, which is why the 16,000-plus fans who packed their playoff games were happy to accept them for what they were.

"We saw the fans and of course the arena and there's no other arena like this, there's no other fans like this," Thibodeau said. "So we're proud of what we did, but we know we still have a long way to go and that's the way we have to approach it. It doesn't get easier. It gets harder."

Things to know about the offseason:

ASSETS AHEAD

The Knicks could have around $60 million in salary cap space along with two first-round picks this summer, giving team president Leon Rose multiple ways to upgrade the roster.

RANDLE'S ROLE