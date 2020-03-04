Knicks nonsense continues: former player Oakley emphathizes with Lee

Spike Lee bailed on his New York Knicks' courtside seat for the rest of the season. Maybe he can commiserate with former Knicks enforcer Charles Oakley, anywhere but inside Madison Square Garden.

Lee had enough of being held by security in a dispute over his proper entrance to a Knicks game when he invoked the name of executive chairman James Dolan's No. 1 nemesis and fellow Garden agitator.

"You want to arrest me like Charles Oakley?" Lee shouted at security Monday night.

The wild scene at MSG was enough to trigger Oakley, who had his spat in 2017 when he was arrested after an altercation with security officials. Watching Lee, the Oscar-winning writer-director, go through another dust-up had Oakley feeling as if he was in some sort of sequel to He Got (Kicked Out of The) Game.

"It's got to be stopped in some kind of way," Oakley told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday night. "The NBA has got to take a look at this. You can't keep closing your eyes to this. This is like, turn your head if you see someone beat somebody up and you just keep walking. It just keeps happening in New York. People are not going to come here because it's the same thing over and over and over. They got a new president and all everyone is talking about what happened between Spike Lee and the Garden."