Knight makes return to Indiana after 20-year absence

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bob Knight's short stroll from the practice gym to Assembly Hall ended a 20-year journey home.

It seemed as if he never left.

When the former Indiana Hoosiers coach walked through the tunnel Saturday and onto his old court for the first time since his firing in September 2000, the crowd went wild — chanting his name, roaring with approval, thanking him for all the success and banners he brought to Bloomington.

“It was one of the greatest and most emotional things for me," said former player Randy Wittman, who had a key role in the reunion. “I don't know if we'll see something like this again in college basketball. When he moved back here, I told him you're back here because this is where you belong."

The sellout crowd and dozens of former players lauded Knight after watching a video detailing Knight's contributions.

He walked in with his son, Pat. He hugged Isiah Thomas. He was assisted into the arena by Quinn Buckner. And the 79-year-old Knight reveled in the moment, pumping his fist, pretending to direct Scott May in a practice drill and even leading fans in a chorus of “de-fense, de-fense.”