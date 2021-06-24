Kodaira, Hickok each shoot 63 to share Travelers lead

Kodaira's 63 matched his best score on the PGA Tour, from the second round of the 2018 RBC Heritage — his only victory. He was helped when he holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the 348-yard, par-4 second hole.

"I knew it was on target but didn't see it go in," he said. "I heard the applause, so I knew it went in."

Hickok's top finish is a tie for eighth at the Bermuda Championship this year. He opened with a bogey on the par-4 10th hole, then rattled off eight birdies without dropping another stroke the rest of the way.

He missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole, but then birdied five of the next seven holes and he played the last four of the day in three under.

"I really only hit one bad putt — on the par-5 13th. Other than that, I just felt like the holes looked awfully big today," he said. "I made a lot of good putts today, and the greens says are rolling so good that just the holes look big."

Hickok said he had his worst warmup session of the year in the morning, spraying the ball all over the range.

"So I really changed my strategy," he said. "You just take a lot weight off your shoulders and you just go and simplify things ... just saying, 'I don't have that shot today. I'm not going to try and hit it.' Just go with what you got."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0