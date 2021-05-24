Koepka says injured knee hurt by rushing fans at PGA

PGA Championship officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the crowds.

Fans, limited by organizers to about 10,000 a day because of COVID-19, had followed the 50-year-old Mickelson throughout the tournament and excitement grew steadily as he was set to make history as the oldest to win a major championship.

Mickelson drove his tee shot on the final hole to the left, into fans along the ropes. After Mickelson's approach landed safely on the green, fans pushed past marshals and security to flood the fairway.

People quickly swarmed over both competitors and their caddies. Mickelson, who had his arm around a sheriff's deputy at one point as he walked through, and Koepka appeared to emerge unscathed.

Koepka said he was trying to protect his knee as he moved through the scrum. He had surgery in March for a dislocated knee cap and ligament damage.

"I don't think anybody really understands until you're coming out of surgery," Koepka said. "I mean, even when I was doing rehab and there's five people kind of standing by your knee, you get a little skittish."