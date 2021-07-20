Kraken expansion draft to be milestone for Seattle

"It's really about the players and the fans and tomorrow is the coming together of those two things," Leiweke said. "It's just powerful. Some fans feel it's a long time coming. For me, it's been three-and-a-half years coming, got some gray hairs as a result of it. But I think the fans are going to really like what they see."

The unveiling of the Kraken selections will be a quintessential Seattle event. It's being broadcast from Gas Works Park on the north shore of Lake Union with picturesque shots of the skyline in the background. Fans will be in the park, but the team has asked for a flotilla of fans to assemble on boats, paddleboards and kayaks on the water.

The NHL has recruited local sports celebrities to help announce the selections, including a nod to the SuperSonics with the inclusion of Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp and Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens.

Marshawn Lynch and Sue Bird are taking part as well. The Kraken jersey will be unveiled for the first time.

And yes, there will be a fish getting tossed at Pike Place Market as a way to reveal one of the selections.

"The goal here is to show off Seattle and show off the team to not only the hockey fans of the world, but the sports fans," said Steve Mayer, the NHL's chief content officer. "This is a cool moment."