Kraken kick off expansion draft by taking Bruins' Lauzon

Seattle had the Stanley Cup once before in 1917 when the city's team was the Metropolitans.

It's up to Francis and the Kraken to try to bring it back, and the expansion strategy seemed to mimic the Vegas Golden Knights making some off-the-board picks rather than taking big stars.

Price was the biggest star not to go to the Kraken, but Driedger said that did not factor in his decision to agree to a contract.

"I had no clue who my goalie partner would be," he said. "I'm kind of just betting on myself in that situation."

Olympic participation in question: Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday the NHL schedule will include a break for the 2022 Winter Olympics even though there is no commitment the league’s players will go to Beijing in February.

“I don’t believe there will be an update on the Olympics by the time we release the schedule,” Bettman said ahead of the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. “We’ll do what we need to do under the circumstances to release the schedule, and then if things change we’ll do what needs to be done.”

Last month during the Stanley Cup Final, Bettman cast doubt on whether the league would participate, citing safety and logistical concerns along with a tightening time frame.