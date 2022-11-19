Notes from Nate's Foster Mom: Nate is a very energetic (energizer bunny), spunky and loveable boy craving someone to give... View on PetFinder
KY/Nate
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Auburn residents are facing felony charges after a report of a home invasion robbery in the town of Owasco on Wednesday afternoon.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Trends in hair and beauty have changed in the last nine years.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
The first organized storm of the winter weather season is expected to affect school and work commutes this week in the Cayuga County area.
The 2023 Auburn mayoral race is beginning to take shape after longtime Mayor Michael Quill announced Thursday that he would not seek a fifth f…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Kailey Kalet is believed to be the first Union Springs basketball player to commit to a Division I program. She'll head to Loyola University Maryland next fall.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
The long-awaited Auburn Plaza opening of arts and crafts retailer Michaels will take place Friday, Nov. 18.