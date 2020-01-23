Kyrgios barks, mocks his way to third round

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Nothing captivated a crowd quite like Kyrgios did against Simon, a 35-year-old from France who is ranked 61st.

Not all for good reasons, though.

Yes, Kyrgios delighted the fans with his between-the-legs shots and his booming serves -- to the tune of 28 aces, including one at 136 mph to end the match.

He also probably made them nervous with the way he seemed to completely give away the third set after twice being a single point from serving for the win, holding break chances while already leading 4-2. Kyrgios dropped the last four games of that set, no longer showing the patience in baseline exchanges that helped build a lead in the first place.

There also were the consecutive double-faults that allowed Simon to get to 4-all with his first break of the match.

That was part of a stretch in which Kyrgios veered off course for quite a while. The talented 24-year-old went from a total of 10 unforced errors over the first couple of sets to 30 over the next two.