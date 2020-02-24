LA honors Kobe with memorial at Staples Center

“If I represented the present of the women’s game, Gigi represented the future, and Kobe knew it,” said Ionescu, the Oregon star who was mentored by Bryant.

Pelinka referred to the day of the crash as “when the axis of the world seemed to shift forever, for all of us.” Pelinka was also Gigi Bryant’s godfather, and the families were close.

He revealed that Bryant had texted him asking for help in getting an internship with a baseball agent for teenager Alexis Altobelli, who lost her parents and younger sister in the crash moments later.

“Kobe lived to make other people’s lives better, all the way up to his final text,” Pelinka said.

Jordan, the Chicago Bulls star whose career was wrapping up as Bryant's was starting in the late 1990s, praised Bryant as “one of my dear friends. He was like a little brother. ... As I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be."

O'Neal and Bryant joined the Lakers together in 1996 and won three consecutive championships during eight tumultuous seasons in purple and gold. Although their relationship was often rocky in public, O'Neal said the two were always friendly in private, even comparing their dynamic to John Lennon and Paul McCartney.