Lake Placid celebrates its Olympic past, eyes its future

What's happening in Lake Placid is a far cry from what's taking place at some of the places that followed it as a Winter Olympic host: Sarajevo's bobsled track is now a bullet-riddled, graffiti-covered remnant of war; Calgary's bobsled track from 1988 was closed last year and parts of it have since been demolished; Nagano's track from 1998 is closed, and so is the Cesana Pariol track from the 2006 Turin Games. Even Pyeongchang, which played host to the most recent Winter Olympics two years ago, has drawn criticism for overestimating what the long-term tourism payoff would be.

Not Lake Placid.

It is simply bustling, 40 years later.

"As we see cities plan the building for an Olympics and plan the teardown at the same time, I think our being able to maintain and use all of our Olympic venues is unique and we are lucky to have that," said Jill Cardinale, the mother of USA Luge athlete Duncan Segger and the owner of The Pines Inn in Lake Placid.

There are movements every few years to form a committee and explore another Olympic bid, but those efforts are mostly nostalgic. The Olympics are simply too big in their current form to be hosted by a small village, and if there's blame to be issued there some of it, ironically, could be directed at Lake Placid because interest in the Winter Games soared after what happened in 1980.