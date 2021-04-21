Lakers' Anthony Davis feels '100% healthy,' ready for return

Davis will start when he returns, but will only play about 15 minutes in his first game back. Vogel intends to monitor his superstar's acclimation closely, and his return could be pushed back another game if Davis feels sore on Thursday morning.

"Honestly, if you're out for this long, it usually takes a couple of weeks to feel like you really have your legs under you, and your rhythm and timing is back," Vogel said. "It's going to take some time, and as far as the minutes restriction, it's really going to be evaluated on a day-by-day basis."

The absences of Davis and James potentially were a huge setback for the Lakers' repeat hopes. But now that the Lakers' supporting cast has made it nearly certain the team is still playoff-bound, the Lakers are about to have two rested, hungry superstars when the postseason begins in a month.

Davis' injury left him in serious pain in his right heel and calf during his final game at Denver on Valentine's Day. The big man had already skipped a handful of games early in the regular season after the short turnaround from the Lakers' playoff run in the Florida bubble, but the shock of that last escalation in his leg woes caught Davis' full attention.