Lakers play outside to lighten spirits after Bryant's death

Bryant retired in 2016 after a 20-year career with the Lakers. He remained a franchise icon and kept close connections to many team employees, all the way up to Pelinka — Bryant's longtime agent — and owner Jeanie Buss. Pelinka issued a statement through the Lakers on Thursday, while Buss posted a heartfelt letter to Bryant and his family on Instagram.

"My father loved you like a son, which makes us family," Buss wrote before going on to describe a lunch with Kobe and Gianna in which she found inspiration and strength to become the franchise's leader after the death of her father, Jerry.

Pelinka was Gianna Bryant's godfather, and he referred to Bryant as his "best friend" while describing the tragedy as "an amputation of part of my soul."

"For any of us who knew them, there is an irreplaceable void left behind," Pelinka wrote. "But I am also finding that there is a hope. For now, each new step for me will be full of deep love and prayers, as a heavy sorrow for Vanessa (Bryant and their daughters) Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and all the families involved, is slowly redeemed into something healed and new."

Spanish big man Pau Gasol, Bryant's most important teammate on two Lakers championship teams, also posted poignant thoughts on Twitter.