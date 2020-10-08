Lakers will look to close Heat out in Game 5 of NBA Finals

"Our guys are the ones who are out there in the arena marred by dust, blood, sweat and tears," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Our guys are the ones out there — 28 other teams aren't out there. Everybody else is basically on their comfortable couches spectating on this one. Our guys are the ones that are in the arena, and that's right where they are meant to be."

Some of that was Spoelstra quoting Theodore Roosevelt's famed 1910 speech titled "Citizenship in a Republic," which over time has become better known as "The Man in the Arena." It's one of James' favorites as well, even getting cited by him earlier in these NBA Finals.

"We've got a chance," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "We still believe. They're writing us off. Everybody is doubting us. But as long as the people in the locker room and all our coaching staff have belief in us, that's all that matters."

The Heat fell apart in Game 1 of the series, not coincidentally in a game where they lost point guard Goran Dragic in the first half to a torn left plantar fascia and Adebayo later to a neck strain. The Lakers rolled to the 1-0 series lead, but since then, matters have been far closer: In games 2-4, the Lakers have outscored Miami by just five points, the Heat have gone 6-5-1 in the 12 quarters played.