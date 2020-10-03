Landis' name pulled off baseball MVP plaques after 75 years

NEW YORK — The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a Black player in the majors during his long reign is being pulled off all future MVP plaques after more than 75 years.

Kenesaw Mountain Landis won't be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers' Association of the America, the group said Friday. The decision came after 89% of its membership voted this week for removal.

"We will no longer will be associated with the Landis name, and the MVP plaques will be nameless in 2020," BBWAA president Paul Sullivan wrote.

"Hopefully when some sense of normalcy returns in 2021 we can have a healthy debate over whether to add a new name or just leave it as the BBWAA MVP award," he said.

In a story by The Associated Press in late June, former MVP winners Barry Larkin, Mike Schmidt and Terry Pendleton said they favored pulling Landis' name because of concerns over his handling of Black players.

Larkin, the Black shortstop voted NL MVP in 1995 with Cincinnati, applauded the decision.

"To me, the MVP award should be something that's all positive," Larkin told the AP on Friday. "There shouldn't be a cloud over it."