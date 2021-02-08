Larson grateful for 2nd chance in NASCAR after racial slur

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Larson loaded his motorhome and drove to Daytona International Speedway by himself, alone for some seven hours to prepare for his return to NASCAR competition.

The excitement of a new season settled his nerves and he felt optimistic about his future.

After serving a six-month suspension for his use of a racial slur that nearly cost him his career, Larson was just appreciative of the opportunity ahead.

"I feel extremely grateful because, you know, I really never thought I would get another chance to race in NASCAR and I kind of accepted that," Larson said Monday as he waited for the Daytona infield to open.

"I hope to do a good job on and off the track and really take advantage of a second chance."

Larson's career imploded early in the pandemic during a night of virtual racing. He used the N-word to address his spotter over the livestream and it was heard by everyone following online.

The clip quickly spread and the fallout was swift: Larson was dropped by nearly every sponsor and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing within a day. He'd been headed into free agency, poised to sign the most lucrative contract of his life, and suddenly found himself unemployable at 27 years old.