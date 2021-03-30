Last Blockbuster even more popular after Netflix show

"It's good for the store. It's good for the community," said Harding, who has been stopped in the grocery store by fans who want to take her picture. "And I can learn to live with my newfound fame as long as it doesn't mess with what we are doing every day."

The two Bend filmmakers behind the documentary, Taylor Morden and Zeke Kamm, had no idea if the store would stay open when they started filming in 2017. Morden said he has heard from people who call Harding a national treasure and say the store must remain open at all costs. He is pleased to know the film's attention on Netflix may be what keeps the store open.

"For us to have some small part in helping the store stay open is amazing," Morden said. "Not a lot of documentaries actually accomplish the goal of their story."

The Bend Blockbuster has no plans to close. It has a steady lease agreement, and the local owners, Ken and Debbie Tisher, have leased the property since 1992, when it was a Pacific Video store. The store was franchised in 2000 and became a Blockbuster.

In its heyday, Blockbuster Video had 9,000 stores around the world. But in-store video rental stores began struggling with the rise in on-demand streaming services such as Netflix — the very streaming service now offering the Blockbuster documentary.