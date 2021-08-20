'Last call' for Jeanneret: Legendary Sabres broadcaster will call 20 games, then retire

“We are very happy Sabres fans will have the chance to give RJ the send-off he deserves as he calls his 51st season of games,” said Preisler in a release. “During the past few weeks, I have rewatched his greatest calls over and over. They still bring chills.

“Like our greatest players, Rick is ensconced in this team. It’s almost impossible to listen to a Sabres game without thinking of RJ.”

In last season’s finale, Jeanneret, 79, thanked the behind-the-scenes personnel who have worked with him before adding: “I hope to have the opportunity to work with them again.”

He is happy to be getting that chance.

“I’m glad the decision has been made and that I know I am coming back and doing 20 games, which is about one quarter of the season anyway,” said Jeanneret. “It is coming to end. This is the last year, this will definitely be it. I was offered the opportunity and I thought it is one more kick of the can.”