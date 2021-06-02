Last-place Sabres win draft lottery; Kraken get No. 2 pick

The Sabres are coming off a calamitous season in which they fired coach Ralph Krueger in mid-March while in the midst of an 18-game winless streak, which matched the NHL's 14th-worst drought. Buffalo also missed the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season to match the NHL record.

Overall, Buffalo became the 10th last-place team to retain the top pick in the draft since the lottery was first introduced in 1995.

The Arizona Coyotes, who finished 22nd, were barred from winning the lottery after the NHL stripped the team of its first-round selection for violating league rules by physically testing draft-eligible players before the 2020 pre-draft combine. Though Arizona was included in the lottery process to maintain the odds, the NHL would had a redraw if the Coyotes' number came up.

The Coyotes were also stripped of their second-round pick in last year's draft.

The remaining 12 teams retained their order in the draft by virtue of where they finished in the standings, with the New Jersey selecting fourth and the New York Rangers 15th.

The two-day draft will be held virtually for a second consecutive year, with the first round being held on July 23 — two days after the expansion draft, during which the Kraken will select one player from each of the 31 teams.