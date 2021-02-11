Lasting legacy: Earnhardt's death saved lives, forced change

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Newman was lying in bed one morning, his two daughters still tucked in down the hall, when a YouTube video of his death-defying crash popped up as a recommended watch.

He hit play, absorbing every angle of the terrifying wreck that nearly killed him on the final lap of last year's Daytona 500, and started to cry.

His emotional response had little to do with his wreck, which ended with his car flipping and skidding to a halt on its roof in a harrowing show of sparks and flames.

"Those are tears of respect and appreciation, not tears of sadness, because I was here and I was able to watch it and know that just down the hallway my kids were going to wake up," Newman said.

Everyone watching feared the worst for Newman, but the 2008 Daytona 500 winner walked out of the hospital 48 hours later with his girls. He will drive the No. 6 Ford in "The Great American Race" on Sunday.

Newman now serves as a symbol of how far the sport has come since NASCAR's darkest day 20 years ago, when seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt was killed in the final turn of the 500.