Latarie Kinsler

Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-3
Weight: 215
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Pahokee, Fla.
High School: Pahokee
Biography: High School: Played for head coach Demir Boldin … No. 28 weakside defensive end in the Class of 2020 and the No. 90 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports.com composite index … Rated the No. 21 weakside defensive end nationally and No. 72 in the state by Rivals.com … Considered the No. 46 defensive end in the class and the No. 83 prospect in Florida by ESPN … PrepStar All-Southeast Region player … 2019 Palm Beach Post “Super 11” selection and the No. 3 on the publication’s “Big Board” of the area’s top players … Two-time Sun Sentinel “Super 11” honoree … Two-time FloridaHSFootball.com Class 1A All-State selection … 2018 Sun Sentinel All-County First Team choice … Voted the 2017 FloridaHSFootball.com Class 1A Defensive Player of the Year after collecting 60 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles as a sophomore … Tallied 56 tackles, 14 sacks and five forced fumbles as a junior … Missed most of his senior season due to injury … Carded 11 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble in three games to help the Blue Devils to an appearance in the 2019 FHSAA Class 1A state semifinals … Team captain … Point guard for the Pahokee basketball team.