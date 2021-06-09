Lawmakers agree NCAA needs NIL help, but how much and when?

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) ended the hearing by asking each of the panelists if they thought college athletes should be able to profit from their names, images and likenesses.

After each answered, yes, Lujan asked: "So why is this taking so long?"

WHAT'S NEXT?

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who did not participate in the hearing, is one of the most vocal critics of the NCAA in Washington. He agrees with Booker that college sports needs broad reform, not just an NIL law. Murphy and Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) recently introduced a bill that if passed would allow college athletes to organize and collectively.

Murphy said complicating this issue in Congress is overlapping jurisdiction. The judiciary and education committees can also weigh in. He said a solution is not coming as quickly as the NCAA would like.

"I can make an educated guess that there is no way something's passing by August," said Murphy, who has put forth one of six NIL-related bills that have been introduced in the House and Senate since December.