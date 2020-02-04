Lawmakers question Cuomo's higher ed spending plan

Assembly members Deborah Glick and Harvey Epstein, both Democrats, said the state should focus on helping financially struggling students.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Group, said the state should also look at whether the Excelsior Scholarship could do more to serve New York students.

The number of Excelsior scholarships awarded varies across the state, according to a review of 2017 and 2018 state data. Bronx Community College and Hostos Community College each awarded 10 Excelsior scholarships both of the two years, while the State University of New York at Buffalo awarded over $5 million in nearly 1,800 scholarships in the 2018-2019 academic year.

"In terms of the financial aid needs of NY college students, Excelsior falls far short," Horner said in an email.

Overall, CUNY colleges saw $13.6 million in Excelsior scholarships for roughly 3,700 students. SUNY, meanwhile, saw over 21,000 scholarships totaling $84 million.

Cuomo's administration said expanding the tuition-free scholarships will help more people to attend college with less debt.

Cuomo wants to continue restricting public universities from raising undergraduate tuition more than $200 each year.