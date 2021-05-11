Le Moyne women miss out on NCAA lacrosse tournament

And why not? Kathy Taylor had done just that three years ago, guiding the Dolphins to their first national title.

Now coaching nearby at Division I Colgate but still keeping close tabs on her former team, Taylor said she went on the NCAA website Sunday night to check the brackets to see where the Dolphins were seeded and was dumbfounded.

"I was shocked and asked another person to look it up because I could not believe what I was seeing," Taylor said. "Obviously, I was heartsick to see that somewhere along the way, someone, or some people, made a very, very bad mistake."

Le Moyne senior midfielder Sydney Meagher was on her way with teammate Erin McMullen to the school's athletic center to watch the selection show when a screen shot of the brackets popped up on her social media accounts.

"We were really confused. I didn't tell any of my teammates because I didn't know if it was true," Meagher said. "After it all started matching up, we knew that it was right. It was pretty tough. It was probably silent for about five minutes. Coach was at a loss for words. I had my head down, girls were crying. We were all pretty much in shock because we definitely were not expecting that.