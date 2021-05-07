LEADING OFF: Twins' Buxton, Reds' Votto added to IL

PROTOCOL UPDATE

A fifth major league team has been able to relax coronavirus protocols after 85% of its players and other on-field personnel completed vaccination. MLB and the players association made the announcement Friday without identifying any teams and said seven additional teams had reached the 85% level of having received final doses and would be able to relax protocols within two weeks once they are fully vaccinated.

Relaxed protocols include dropping the requirements for facemasks in dugouts and bullpens, and loosening restrictions on mobility during road trips. MLB said Friday that more than 83% of all tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, athletic trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, up from 81% on April 30.

BACKSTOPPED

A tiny crack in Roberto Pérez's finger has turned into a large problem for the Indians. Cleveland's two-time Gold Glove catcher will miss at least two months after surgery Friday on a fractured right ring finger. There is no definitive timeline for Pérez's recovery, but the Indians are planning to be without him for a significant period.