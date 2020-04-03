'Lean On Me' singer Withers dies at 81

Withers, who overcame a childhood stutter, was born the last of six children in the coal mining town of Slab Fork, West Virginia. After his parents divorced when he was 3, Withers was raised by his mother's family in nearby Beckley.

He joined the Navy at 17 and spent nine years in the service as an aircraft mechanic installing toilets. After his discharge, he moved to Los Angeles, worked at an aircraft parts factory, bought a guitar at a pawn shop and recorded demos of his tunes in hopes of landing a recording contract.

In 1971, signed to Sussex Records, he put out his first album, "Just As I Am," with the legendary Booker T. Jones at the helm. It had the hits "Grandma's Hands" and "Ain't No Sunshine," which was inspired by the Jack Lemmon film "Days of Wine and Roses." He was photographed on the cover, smiling and holding his lunch pail.

"Ain't No Sunshine" was originally released as the B-side of his debut single, "Harlem." But radio DJs flipped the disc and the song climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard charts and spent a total of 16 weeks in the top 40.

Withers went on to generate more hits a year later with the inspirational "Lean on Me," the menacing "Who Is He (and What Is He to You)" and the slinky "Use Me" on his second album, "Still Bill."