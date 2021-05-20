Lefty rallies after awful start to PGA Championship

Mickelson showed his classic deft touch for his final two birdies, hitting approach shots within 6 feet on the 15th and 16th (the latter from a waste area) and making the putts to reach 2-under.

Mickelson's ability to scramble on the closing holes kept him in the mix. He stuck a wedge inside 30 inches from a difficult spot in a waste bunker to save par on the gnarly, par-3 17th. He followed that with a final par save when his second shot rolled off the right side of the green and he landed it 3 feet away.

It's a positive stretch that Mickelson knows will take a lot of mental strength to continue.

He last won on the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach in 2019, although he won twice on the PGA Tour Champions after he turned 50 in 2020.

Lefty's last major was the British Open in 2013. A year later, he was second in the PGA Championship, the last time he was truly in contention at the tournament he won 16 years ago at Baltusrol.

He believes he's made progress at staying close to players half his age with power to spare and considerable talent around the green.