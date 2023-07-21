CHEERS TO THE CHINDAMO FAMILY!

-Teresa Ringwood Hoercher

The first and only time I ever mowed a lawn, I ran over my foot. To be fair, it was a tricky spot. Fortunately, my preppy new docksider shoes (those 1970s) saved my toes. However, the right shoe took a severe hit, and my immediate concern was … MY NEW SHOES!!! You know what happened next! I enjoyed those shoes-with-a-story for many, many years.

The lovely CHINDAMO FAMILY has a rich story with a significant and hard-working past, a big and strong present, and I suspect a long future. It is steeped in craftmanship and tradition. The Chindamo Family welcomes everyone like family and that feels just as good as a repaired-like-new pair of favorite shoes!

SAM’S SHOE SERVICE has been a staple in Auburn for over 70 years! However, it started in Italy with a young Sam who apprenticed and trained in leathercrafts and shoe repair. As a skilled and adventurous young man, he traveled to the United States (encouraged by other family members residing in CNY) and settled in Auburn, NY. He worked his magic, breathing life back into shoes at the former H.L. Green store on Genesee street, a hub in a bustling downtown community. Sam Sr. moved to his own store on Market Street and finally to its “home” on East Genesee St. Today, three generations of Chindamo’s influence this so-much-more-than-just-a-business Auburn treasure! They utilize a combination of old school technique and modern equipment to repair shoes and leather goods coupled with a retail shoe trade tailored to the needs of the Auburn community. And yet, the most important and charming slice to this long-lasting business … quality work and kindness!

Chances are, most Auburnians have a Sam’s Shoe story. Many of us have been grateful for the shoe repair and even more delighted spending just a few minutes chatting with Sam Sr. and/or Sam Jr. But, if you are really lucky, you also know Nora! A few months ago, I received a Facebook request from Nora. I wondered, Nora Chindamo – my friend Michele Chindamo’s mother, WOW! This was followed by a phone call and an invitation to visit. Count me one of the lucky ones, I got to spend an afternoon with Nora Vitale Chindamo, matriarch to this special family.

Nora’s, Passalaqua-Vitale family came from Italy to Brooklyn and finally landed in Central New York. She (along with her eight siblings) grew up on a dairy farm in Port Bryon. I was immediately pulled into her stories; they swirled around life at the farm, church, and school. The Vitale farm nourished a family in both body and spirit. The farm was the setting for chores and joys; each learning to value the land, hard work, family fun, food, and faith – all gifts from God. They all attended Port Byron schools, the bus picked them up for school as well as for football and basketball games. “So many good memories,” she said. While work on a farm never ends, Sunday was a Vitale day for church and family. The weekday farm life took a little step back for Sunday. St. Francis Church was central to their lives. After mass, Nora’s father (car filled with children) would beep his horn all the way down Beach Tree Road to alert the arrival of a hungry family. It was tradition. The family meal, always important, was soon to follow! Nora shared that she “watched her Mom, a lot” and from her learned to cook, sew, and craft, all examples of caring for others.

After high school, Nora applied for a job at the same H.L. Green store that a young Sam Chindamo was working. When asked if she spoke Italian (her job was to assist in interpretation) she replied, “pika pika” and the rest was destiny. They met in 1954, he checked all the boxes “Italian, Catholic and employed” (not stated but I suspect true, also included kind and handsome). New Year’s Eve 1955 was celebrated at the family farm, Vitale parents approved, and they were married at St. Francis Church in 1956. The newly married Mr. and Mrs. Chindamo moved into their wonderful brick home on North Street and still live there today! “In a quick seven years, we were a family of six – Michele, Vinnie, Teresa, and Sammy! I am proud of every one of them!”

Listening to her stories, I could see how this young girl grew to be the mother of my childhood friend. Nora has spent a lifetime steeped in love for her family, her faith and oh – good food! Her culinary talent is no secret … Holy Family School, St. Peter & Paul School, and the Owasco Yacht Club all could boast of Nora’s food. Prepared with love and served with love, even today! With a smile and twinkle in her eyes, Nora told me she loves the Frank Sinatra song MY WAY! “That’s me!” “I have done things my way,” she said with a laugh.

Sam and Nora Chindamo have four wonderful children, twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. SAM’S SHOE SERVICE is run today by young Sam and his family complete with a new tradition, the Friday morning coffee hour! In that back room, surrounded by the tools of the trade and the smell of leather, the Chindamo family takes time out to share a story, a laugh and always something good to eat. Cheers to the Chindamo family!

- Kevin Rivoli

-Teresa Ringwood Hoercher / July 2023