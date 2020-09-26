LeMahieu batting title, Voit HR crown near as Yanks win

LeMahieu won the 2016 NL batting title with a .348 average for Colorado. Ed Delahanty hit .410 for the Philadelphia Phillies to win the NL championship in 1899; he is credited by some researchers with the 1902 AL championship at .376, while others accept Nap Lajoie as winning that title at .378 despite lacking the plate appearances required in more modern times.

"I've been trying to transform myself into a better power hitter and this year was another stepping stone for me," Voit said. "I've always been a guy, high school, college, minors. I play through stuff. I'm a grinder. I want to be out there. I want to help a team, especially when we were hurting earlier in the year and I had to do whatever it took to be out there. So I was making sure I was getting plenty of treatment from all of our trainers and trying to stay on top of it so I could play through it and not be like killing me."