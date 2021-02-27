LeMahieu, Yankees looking forward to fans in stands again

TAMPA, Fla. — DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees are happy there will be a little bit of baseball normalcy when spring training games begin on Sunday.

As in, fans in the stands when the Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays at Steinbrenner Field.

Due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, it will be the first time fans will see the Yankees play in-person since a spring training game last March 12.

"To me it's just Major League Baseball with fans," LeMahieu said on Saturday. "Last year I'm glad we played. Glad we were able to get in as many games as we could and I thought the playoffs was cool but just missed that adrenaline and excitement."

The limited crowd due to safety protocols for Sunday's game is expected to be around 2,800 in the ballpark that has a capacity of over 10,000.

"You can definitely tell how excited people are to go to baseball games, especially to watch the Yankees and that's what I'm excited about," LeMahieu said. "I enjoy the game but I know how much it means to a lot of fans to watch the Yankees and baseball."

Social distancing and mask wearing rules are in place and there will be no close interaction between players and fans like signing autographs.