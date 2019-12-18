Leon Lowery

Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-4
Weight: 225
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Elizabeth, N.J.
High School: North Brunswick
Biography: High School: Defensive end and wide receiver for Coach Michael Cipot at North Brunswick … Played his freshman season at Moore Catholic of Staten Island (N.Y.) … Rated the No. 70 weakside defensive end in the Class of 2020 and the No. 33 player in New Jersey by the 247Sports.com composite index … No. 29 player in New Jersey, according to Rivals.com … Listed as the No. 88 defensive end in the class and the No. 20 overall prospect in New Jersey by ESPN … Ranked 68th on NJ.com’s list of the state’s top high school players … PrepStar All-East Region selection … 2019 Greater Middlesex Conference (GMC) Defensive Player of the Year … 2019 Home News Tribune All-GMC First Team … Tallied 95 tackles and 26 sacks over his final two prep seasons, including 47 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a senior captain … Led a North Brunswick defense that allowed 15.2 points per game, as the Raiders went 9-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play to claim the 2019 Greater Middlesex – White league title … Also the team’s second-leading receiver.