Candidate name: Leslie Baxter

Municipality: Town of Scipio

Office sought: Town council member

Political party (or parties): Democratic

Age: 51

Family information: Married to Robert Baxter Jr.

Professional and previous political experience: Current town council member, On the Board of directors for Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. Member of the WaterShed Rules and Regulations committee. Registered Nurse/ Clinical Leader ACH Emergency Dept. EMS Capt. Scipio Volunteer Fire Company

Education: Fingerlakes Community College AAS Nursing 2002, AA Political Science 1989. AAS Criminal Justice 1989 NYS EMT present

Message to voters: I will continue to work to protect our lakes and natural resources. I will work on controlling Tax growth and supporting the Scipio Fire Company as they explore the best way to provide the Town of Scipio with Emergency Services.

