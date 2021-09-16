Leslie Baxter

Message to voters: As an active resident of the Town of Scipio I will provide ethical, efficient and transparent leadership in the Town of Scipio. I will work to make sure that all Town Board Members are involved in decisions regarding Town issues. I will strive to use sound fiscal planning to control town taxes and spending. I will support our town Highway Supervisor in maintaining and improving town roads. I will continue to work with local officials to protect both Owasco and Cayuga Lakes and our natural resources.