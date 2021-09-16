Leslie Baxter

Municipality: Town of Scipio
Office sought: Town Supervisor
Political party (or parties): Democratic, Working Families Party.
Age: 53
Family information: Married to lifetime Scipio resident Robert Baxter
Professional and previous political experience: Former Town of Scipio Board member under two supervisors, former member of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, Member Owasco Lake Watershed Rules and Regulations Committee, EMT/ EMS Captain Scipio Volunteer Fire Company, Board of Directors Healing H'arts Equestrian Center, Registered Nurse /Clinical Leader Auburn Community Hospital Emergency Department.
Education: A.S. degrees in Criminal Justice, Political Science and Nursing from Finger Lakes Community College
Message to voters: As an active resident of the Town of Scipio I will provide ethical, efficient and transparent leadership in the Town of Scipio. I will work to make sure that all Town Board Members are involved in decisions regarding Town issues. I will strive to use sound fiscal planning to control town taxes and spending. I will support our town Highway Supervisor in maintaining and improving town roads. I will continue to work with local officials to protect both Owasco and Cayuga Lakes and our natural resources.