Leslie Baxter

Leslie Baxter

  • Updated

Municipality: Town of Scipio

Office sought: Town Supervisor

Political party (or parties): Democratic, Working Families Party.

Age: 53

Family information: Married to lifetime Scipio resident Robert Baxter

Professional and previous political experience: Former Town of Scipio Board member under two supervisors, former member of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, Member Owasco Lake Watershed Rules and Regulations Committee, EMT/ EMS Captain Scipio Volunteer Fire Company, Board of Directors Healing H'arts Equestrian Center, Registered Nurse /Clinical Leader Auburn Community Hospital Emergency Department.

Education: A.S. degrees in Criminal Justice, Political Science and Nursing from Finger Lakes Community College

Message to voters: As an active resident of the Town of Scipio I will provide ethical, efficient and transparent leadership in the Town of Scipio. I will work to make sure that all Town Board Members are involved in decisions regarding Town issues. I will strive to use sound fiscal planning to control town taxes and spending. I will support our town Highway Supervisor in maintaining and improving town roads. I will continue to work with local officials to protect both Owasco and Cayuga Lakes and our natural resources.

