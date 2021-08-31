Letter: Auburn bar owner is a good neighbor

In regards to Mr. Udall ("Neighborhood bar far from friendly," letter published Aug. 26): He is nothing more than a troublemaker. I know Jack and his bartender and they are the kindest people I know. My kids would be playing outside and the bartender would bring water out for them, and when my daughter got hit by a car they were the first ones out there to render aid. Sometimes it would get loud in the bar but all I had to do was ask Jack to lower the shouting and they did with no problem. Never had anyone trashing my yard or giving me grief. Maybe if he lost the California mentality and tried to get along with people, life would be so much better. He moves into an established community and thinks he can dictate how everything is going to be and it's not gonna work.