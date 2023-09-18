I write this article about the NY State Fair parking vendor prices. I went to the fair by driving my car to fair parking. I was told cash was not accepted. They would accept debit card or credit card only.

What is really going on here? No more cash being accepted anymore. They wouldn't let me park at all,and all parking lots were the same way. The only one open was the Red Cross parking lot. They were all full. The parking was $10. I have never seen this or experienced this before. I strongly believe this is the wrong thing to do to the people who want to go to the fair. All young people working at the parking lots. Amphitheater parking is the same way. I don't want anyone to know my ID so they can steal my account.

Some vendors at the fairgrounds were the same way. This society wants to become a cashless society. It makes no sense at all. And the prices are so expensive to buy anything at all. If the fair wants to be successful, better go back to cash, lower your prices or the common man can't go at all.

The fair shouldn't tear down the grandstand, take out the racetrack, destroy the Syracuse Mile horse races and demo derby. How stupid was that? Then build another concert venue there instead. Wake up, people.