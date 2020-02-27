Lewis, English share early Honda lead

"It's just live and survive, basically," said Matthew NeSmith, who had a hole-in-one on the par-3 fifth.

Lewis made his splashy entrance into golf headlines in 2011, when the then-amateur Englishman was a surprise co-leader after the opening round of the British Open. He played that opening round with Tom Watson, the five-time British Open winner who happens to be Lewis' namesake and his father's favorite player. He wound up as the European Tour's rookie of the year that season.

Not much has gone right since.

"I struggled for a while, and then I think really things got so low that you couldn't get any lower," Lewis said. "So it was like, 'Well, only good things can happen now.'"

Good things happened in bunches Thursday, when Lewis had a bogey-free round.

"It can just happen," Lewis said, a few minutes before he sat in relative anonymity inside the resort's hotel lobby and had lunch while fans walked by mostly oblivious to the fact that they were passing a co-leader. "Just one shot, one putt at the right time or good break and then all of a sudden it can snowball. I need to take a lot of belief from today."

Plenty of others weren't as chipper as Lewis and English were when their days at PGA National was over.