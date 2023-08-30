The 34th annual State Street Run bar crawl will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Parker's Grille & Tap House at 129 Genesee St. in Auburn.

This year's event will feature 15 bars on or near State Street, with stops lasting about 30 minutes at each. The event traditionally takes place the last Friday before Labor Day and includes a photo in front of Auburn Correctional Facility and leapfrogging down Van Anden Street. State Street Run T-shirts, another tradition, are available for $15 at Parker's.

The event was started in 1990 by Bill Fulton, Jerry Salvage and Bob Butera Sr., and regularly attracts between 50 and 100 people.

"It's fun having a whole bunch of people dressed the same, getting horn honks," organizer John Fennessy told The Citizen in 2017. "It's a great opportunity to interact with a different range of people."

For more information, email thestatestreetrun@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook.

Auburn's State Street Run pub crawl looks to grow in step with number of stops along route This year's State Street Run will make the most stops in its 27-year history. And the pub crawl's organizer expects its attendance to keep pace.