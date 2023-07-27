Skaneateles' Antique and Classic Boat Show, now in its 45th year, returns to Clift Park this weekend. Hours are 3 p.m. to dusk Friday, July 28; 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday, July 29; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Admission is free.

The show, hosted by the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, draws exhibitors from throughout New York state, the East Coast, the Midwest and Canada.

Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about, and meet the owners of, some 90 runabouts, launches, sailboats, canoes, rowing craft and race boats, many restored to their original condition.

“The show offers nonstop splendor, set against the backdrop of Skaneateles’ fine boutiques, galleries and restaurants,” said Hilary Fenner, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce. “We can’t wait to welcome you!”

Highlights of the weekend include:

• A boat parade and fly-by, led by the Skaneateles Fire Department, starting at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

• Performances by the Skaneateles Community Band from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday; the Diana Jacobs Band from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; and the Soda Ash Six from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

• A display of model antique boats by the Syracuse Model Boat Club from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

• Guided village bus tours, hosted by the Skaneateles Historical Society and Laker Limo, at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 and include admission to the Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at the Creamery. Preregistration is encouraged by calling (315) 685-1360; tickets will also be available at the society's booth at the show.

• A youth judging competition at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

• Opportunities for children to paint toy wooden boats from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and a children's craft activity hosted by the Skaneateles Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

• A knot-tying demonstration at 11 a.m. Saturday.

• A photo shoot and spectator cruise aboard the Judge Ben Wiles at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Judge will leave from the Mid-Lakes Navigation dock in Clift Park and make a slow tour of the north end of Skaneateles Lake, while exhibiting boats make random passes and provide opportunities for action shots. Tickets are $17 for adults, and $5 for children younger than 13 accompanied by an adult. For reservations, visit midlakesnavigation.com or call (315) 685-8500.

• Raffle drawings will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with a wide array of prizes. First prize, highlighting relaxation, combines a spa package from Mirbeau Inn & Spa with a $100 gift certificate from Gilda’s and a $50 gift certificate from Revive Cryo & Wellness. Second prize is an "Experience Skaneateles" package featuring a $100 Mid-Lakes Navigation gift certificate, a private tour for four at and a print from The Barrow Gallery, and a $50 gift certificate from Papavero. Other prizes include an entertainment package featuring two tickets to The Rev Theatre Company's “A Chorus Line” at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, an overnight stay at the Hilton Garden Inn and a $50 gift certificate from Prison City Pub & Brewery; a Skaneateles dining package featuring gift certificates from The Patisserie and Bluewater Grill; and a "Shop Skaneateles" basket featuring gift certificates and products from Eleanor Rhinehart Studio, Emma + James, Genesee Daley and Pure Placid. Also, a toy wooden boat filled with lottery tickets; a "Morning in Skaneateles" package featuring a $25 gift certificate from Clover’s and a $25 gift certificate, and two mugs from Skaneateles Bakery; a framed boat show poster; a long-sleeve boat show shirt; and a toy wooden boat filled with candy.

• Judging of the boats, in 35 categories, takes place Saturday morning. Throughout the weekend, visitors will cast their votes for the highly coveted People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Doug’s Fish Fry, which will be presented at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

The poster for this year’s show was created by Michael and Elaine Sherwood Jakubowski, of Hammondsport, who assembled a series of photos taken over the past few years, then used AI to give it a painterly appearance. Posters are $10 and are on sale at the show and the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce at 22 Jordan St. T-shirts featuring the poster will be available at the Ship’s Store, along with a wide variety of other nautical apparel and décor.

In anticipation of the show, The Comprami Questo, a trout boat owned by Lily Nelson, daughter of the late Rick Nelson, a former FLC president, is on display at M&T Bank in downtown Skaneateles. Rick gave Lily an appreciation for not only the beauty of antique boats, but also the history they convey. The two shared an inside joke about the Italian phrase “comprami questo,” which translates to “buy me this.”

If the show inspires you to learn more about antique boats and boating, stop by the Skaneateles Historical Society at 28 Hannum St. to see the Cockerel, the “new” Rhodes Bantam on display. The boat, the second off the Rhodes Bantam line and the oldest in existence, was built in 1946 at the Skaneateles Boat Co.

M&T Bank is the show’s presenting sponsor. Contributing sponsors include the Sherwood Inn, Beak & Skiff/1911, Brinson Marine, Doug’s Fish Fry, The Savage Homestead, Finger Lakes Insurance Agency, Jordan Insurance, Good Eats & Sips, Jacobs Press, Mirbeau Inn & Spa, Skaneateles Brewery, Skaneateles Festival, Skaneateles Suites, Skaneateles Town Square, 1st National Gifts, Bluewater Grill, Cayuga Tree Service, Finger Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, Gilda’s, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Mid-Lakes Navigation, Janice M. Miller Architect, Ricklefs Landscape & Excavation, Sea Culture Brand, SECNY Federal Credit Union, Stroll Skaneateles, The Rev Theatre Company, Tops Friendly Markets, Valentine’s Pizza and Deli, and Wirth’s Automotive. Media sponsors are FLX Local Media, Group M Communications and WRVO Public Media.

For more information, visit skaneateles.com or call the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce at (315) 685-0552.

