It's been four years since the last Ukrainian Heritage Festival in Auburn — four years and a devastating war that has brought dozens of refugees to the city from Ukraine.

Before the country's invasion by Russia, Cayuga County had the highest percentage of people with Ukrainian heritage (2.3%) of any county in New York, according to U.S. Census data.

The war has increased not only that percentage, the Rev. Vasile Colopenic said, but the importance of celebrating Ukrainian heritage at opportunities like Sunday's festival.

The festival will return to SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, where Colopelnic is pastor, after three years of cancellations. The first two were due to COVID-19, and the third due to the war.

That July, Colopelnic was in Europe, meeting with Ukrainian refugees. He said there are currently 19 living in Auburn. There were as many as 31, but some relocated to New York City and California, and even back to Ukraine due to their difficulty adjusting to life in America. He thanked the community for welcoming the refugees and supporting them by donating to the church's relief efforts.

"I wanted to have the festival because it's an opportunity to thank the generous people of Auburn who continue to help Ukraine," Colopelnic told The Citizen. "We continue to help any way we can."

The free festival will feature church tours, traditional Ukrainian food like pierogies and kapusta, children's activities like face art, games and a bounce house, a photo booth, basket raffles, vendors, Poppy's Ice Cream, kettle corn and fried dough by the Cultural Italian American Organization. Performing will be singers Yulia Pavlyuk, of Rochester, and Nazar Yavoriv, of Syracuse, both Ukrainian.

Colopelnic said one of his favorite parts of the festival is seeing people whose ancestors were Ukrainian-American, perhaps living in Auburn around the time the church was founded in 1901. For them, the festival is about rediscovering their roots. For others, the event is about exposure to a new culture. But this year's festival will also give a new group of Auburnians a glimpse of home, he said.

"They're already excited, just thinking a piece of Ukraine is right here for them," Colopelnic said of the city's refugees, some of whom will volunteer at the festival. "It's a Ukrainian island in Auburn."

If you go WHAT: Ukrainian Heritage Festival WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9 WHERE: SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn COST: Free and open to the public INFO: Call (315) 252-5573 or visit facebook.com/peterpaulucc

Faces of Ukraine: Refugees in Auburn recall war there, welcoming here AUBURN — In July, Maryna Svorin was working in a building in the city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine, when it was struck by a bomb.