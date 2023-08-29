The AARP's Smart Driver course will once again be offered in person in Cayuga County.

The course, which comes with a certificate to reduce car insurance premiums, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 2 and 3, and Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 5 through Dec. 7. The courses will take place at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.

The course is $25 for AARP members and $30 for nonmembers.

For more information, or to search for more course offerings, visit aarp.com/auto or call (607) 252-6675 and leave a message.