Music can play an important role in your child's growth, even before birth. Exposing your child to music ignites all areas of child development. And doing this early can help ensure that your baby grows up healthy.

In utero the baby's ear develops by around 24 weeks, but they hear their first sounds just earlier than that. During the last trimester, the baby can hear gentle sounds and even recognize the mother's voice patterns and cadences. It's soothing for both mother and baby to listen to music during this time. It relaxes both.

Once a baby is born, use music, particularly singing, for many transition times. It helps babies to know what to expect. In our family, we sang "Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral," an Irish lullaby, as part of our bedtime routine. I loved to sing this melody, as it invoked so many emotions I had of my late Irish grandparents.

Lullabies or cradle songs can be found in all cultures. These types of soothing songs can actually slow down the heartbeat and help all of us adjust to a peaceful end of day.

Music for other transition times like diaper changes, baths, waking or getting dressed can all help little ones know what is next, and what to expect. That doesn't mean they will always cooperate, but it's likely to help most of the time. Now, don't be self-conscious! You will always have at least one adoring fan.

Music ignites all areas of child development, particularly language development and early reading skills. Music helps us practice using words and exposes youngsters to a broader vocabulary through lyrics. In addition to using your vocal chords, we can clap, snap and bang with our flat palms. We are all musically inclined, even if we don't think we are. Just take a moment to look at toddlers during music and movement time at the Play Space. There is a lot of swaying, rocking, bouncing and shouldering. Music inspires movement, which brings about joy! It's a social activity even at this early age. Listening to and playing to music makes us feel connected to each other, even at a young age.

According to Carlota Nelson, writer and director of the documentary "Brain Matters," when young children are exposed to music, their brains change. Among other benefits, music can:

• Improve moods and empower young children by reducing stress levels. Even listening to sad music can be good thanks to its cathartic power, making it easier for children to get in touch with their emotions.

• Stimulate the formation of brain chemicals, such as dopamine and oxytocin. When these are released, children are encouraged to share toys, empathize and trust others.

• Boost concentration skills and productivity.

• Improve learning and grades.

• Develop spatial intelligence, laying the groundwork for an interest in mathematics, engineering, computer science and architecture.

• Improve vocabulary and creativity.

Listen to what science tells us about early childhood development and pick up those shakers!