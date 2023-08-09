Even during the summer, the Play Space is a hub of activity for young families in our community.

The Play Space provides a unique setting where parents and caregivers can actively engage with their children in a welcoming environment with early learning toys and activities. The Play Space also offers many programs (all for free) including toddler time, enhanced story hour, music and movement. We also have many partnerships with community organizations who utilize the Play Space. Families pay for memberships or daily visits, but we intentionally keep the cost affordable to ensure that all children in our community can have access to quality early learning opportunities.

Hosting a pickleball tournament as a way to raise funds to support Play Space seemed like a natural fit! We, as you would expect, encourage play — and pickle ballers have created a very welcoming culture where you can easily connect with others to have fun just like us!

The popularity of pickleball has definitely arrived in Auburn and its surrounding towns. It is wonderful to see so many gather and have fun together playing just as they did as kids. Baby boomers and beyond, young and old are heading to the playgrounds and courts to play with friends. With its welcoming culture, one can easily jump into a pickup game. There is less running required than tennis and the games are quick. For the baby boomers, pickle ball has really taken off and why wouldn't it? It's low-impact, highly social and healthy for your body, burning up to 200 to 355 calories in half an hour! It's a great reason to get outdoors and stay active.

To play the game and enjoy it immediately doesn't require a high skill set. Like tennis or paddleball, it can be played one on one or as doubles. You can play outdoors, and you don't need a lot of expensive equipment. You can make matches as laid-back and friendly or as athletic as you choose. It does have a lot of rules, but one can get the basics down pretty quickly to enjoy the fun. If you are like me and wonder what it's all about, just Google "pickleball basics" and there is a plethora of YouTube videos available to help.

Basically, the pickleball paddles look and feel like oversized ping-pong paddles, and the balls are plastic and have lots of holes, similar to a whiffle ball. You volley back and forth, and follow the rules for points.

The games are played best on flat surfaces. This is why many tennis courts are easily being converted into playing areas. You can actually place four pickleball courts on one tennis court. I also read that some of the closed-down big box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond spaces are being converted into indoor pickleball courts.

Adults are spending less time outdoors, as are our children. We, too, suffer from too much screen time, so this is a perfect way to role model for our kids: Make new friends, try something new, be healthy, follow the rules, practice good sportsmanship and, most of all, have fun!

There are many opportunities to play in the city of Auburn. You can go to the city website and find where the courts are located and what times they are available at auburnny.gov/parks-recreation-department/pages/pickleball-courts.

Bring the kids, as most of the courts this time of year are located in parks with fabulous playgrounds. Did you know the city of Auburn has 23 playgrounds and fields! There is a lot going on for families this year.

If you want to give pickleball a try, or love pickleball and want to support the Play Space, join us for the first ever Pickleball for Play Tournament on Aug. 26 at the Casey Park pickleball courts. The event begins at 9 a.m. There are three brackets: novice, recreational and advanced. It’s all about fun and caring for our community kids’ healthy development. Proceeds from the event will help support the Play Space and ensure that all young children and families in our community can engage in early learning and play.

To sign up, visit our website at playspaceabc/pickleballforplay.