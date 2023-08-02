Internationally touring guitar duo Patchouli & Terra Guitarra will return to Fair Haven for a performance at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Hardware Café at 566 Main St. in the village.

"Their soulful fusion of blazing Spanish guitar instrumentals and spine-tingling vocal harmonies, along with their amazing onstage chemistry make this a concert you will not want to miss," café owner Susan Lemon said in a news release. "Patchouli & Terra Guitarra represent the very top echelon of today's acoustic performers, bringing the highest level of skill together with passion, experience and joy."

Comprised of guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli, the duo has toured the U.S., United Kingdom, Europe and China in support of 21 album releases. Lemon was inspired to invite the duo to Fair Haven in 2017 after seeing them perform in Florida. Their concerts sold out several years in a row, she said, and they return following a hiatus due to COVID-19 and Hecksel's cancer.

"We are so lucky to have performers of this caliber come to Fair Haven," Lemon said.

"We are particularly inspired this year knowing of Bruce’s miraculous recovery from stage 4 lung cancer and are overjoyed they could fit us into their schedule."

Tickets to the concert are $20 and include beverages and light hors d'oeuvres. Reservations are required, as seating is limited.

To order tickets, call the café at (315) 947-6700.

For more information, visit landscapeofguitar.com, patchouli.net or terraguitarra.com.