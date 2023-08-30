Are you ready for amazing new adventures? Conduct a science experiment. Take the stage in a talent show. Ride a horse. Build a robot. Roast s’mores around the campfire. Make a difference in your community and the world by pursuing your Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards. You can do all this and more as a Girl Scout!

Don’t miss your chance to discover something new about yourself. Join Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways today and get ready for your best year yet. The council is currently forming troops and recruiting new leaders for the 2024 member year beginning this fall. All girls in grades K-12 are invited. Girls, families and adults interested in learning more about opportunities in their area can find upcoming information and recruitment events throughout GSNYPENN’s footprint by visiting gsnypenn.org/events or the council’s Eventbrite profile at gsnypenn.org/eventbrite.

Why does Girl Scouts work? Girl Scouts encourages teamwork and collaboration, independence and self-discovery. Girl Scouts learn and apply skills — like positive values, healthy relationships and a strong sense of self — that they need today and throughout their lives. Girl Scouts learn vital leadership skills and work collaboratively to solve problems. They gain the confidence and social skills to succeed in life, school, their communities and careers. As active members of the organization and community, Girl Scouts are better prepared for life’s challenges and know how to be problem-solvers.

Opportunities to participate in Girl Scouts in a troop or as an individually registered member (Juliette) are available. With both options, Girl Scouts can participate in council and community partner programming; community service initiatives and Highest Awards; trips and travel; the annual Treats, Reads & More fall product and Girl Scout Cookie programs; special interest groups like Mariners (boating), Trailblazers (hiking), Astronomy Club, Girl Advisory Board (advising GSNYPENN’s CEO on issues facing girls today), or River Raiders (paddling); and more.

Interested in becoming an adult volunteer? Opportunities range from being a troop leader for the member year to serving as a cookie coordinator to volunteering on an episodic basis to share a special skill or talent with Girl Scouts. More information can be found at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.

Ready to join? Visit gsnypenn.org/join. You can also find information about Girl Scouting in your area or starting a new troop by contacting info@gsnypenn.org, (315) 698-9400 or 1-800-943-4414.

Local Girl Scout news

Girl Scouts from Service Unit 117 Jordan-Elbridge marched in the village of Elbridge’s 175th Anniversary Parade on Aug. 12.

Troop 40214 from Service Unit 404 Weedsport recently attended Troop Core Camp at the council’s Camp Hoover property in Tully.