Paul Saltarello, of Auburn, will host his annual radio concert celebrating Independence Day from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, on WDWN, 89.1 FM Auburn and 97.7 FM Fulton.

The program will consist of traditional American John Philip Sousa marches, Broadway showtunes, Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" and other classical selections, all with a patriotic theme. It will be broadcast from Cayuga Community College as a community service in celebration of America's 247th Independence Day.

Saltarello is the host of the program "Carosello Italiano" from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays on the same station. He has hosted his Independence Day presentation for more than 15 years.

The program will also be available on wdwn.fm.

To contact the station during the program, call (315) 253-0449.