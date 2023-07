The Rachel Mass, an annual remembrance of infants who have been lost prematurely, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fleming.

The Mass is sponsored by the Father Albert Shamon Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 7035, and will take place in the infant section of the cemetery. It offers consolation and support to parents.

The Mass is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the SS. Mary & Martha parish office at (315) 252-7593.